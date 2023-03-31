Georgia misses out on 5-star TE Duce Robinson

Major Georgia target Duce Robinson, the No. 1 ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting class (247Sports), has committed to USC over the Bulldogs.

Robinson, out of Phoenix, Az., was projected to sign with Georgia ahead of national signing day in February, but elected to delay his commitment and ultimately decided to join the Trojans led by head coach Lincoln Riley and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) will play both football and baseball in L.A.

The Bulldogs may have missed out on the five-star, but Georgia did sign two of the top ranked tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class in Pearce Spurlin (No. 2) and Lawson Luckie (No. 8).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire