Georgia makes final schools for 4-star OL, former Alabama commit

Georgia is one of four programs still in play for four-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover. The 2025 prospect plays for Langston Hughes High School (Georgia) and was previously pledged to Alabama before decommitting following Nick Saban’s retirement.

Glover announced his final four on Tuesday, featuring Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida State.

Glover (6-foot-3.5, 310 pounds) fits the mold of the large offensive linemen Kirby Smart and staff look for. Glover is the No. 16 interior offensive lineman, the No. 35 player in the state and the No. 279 player overall in his class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Smart’s Bulldogs have fine tuned their recruiting process when it comes to the line of scrimmage. UGA has produced 13 NFL draft picks along the offensive line during Smart’s tenure. As a result, Georgia’s recruiting pitch is a simple one — come to Athens for premier NFL development and content for a national championship while you’re at it.

Glover has an official visit to Georgia set for June 7 with a visit to Tennessee scheduled for June 14 and one to Florida State on June 21.

Down To 4 , Wheres Home 🏠? https://t.co/HnJRjCpJcM — Dontrell Glover (@DonniGlover58) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire