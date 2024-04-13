Georgia football updates from G-Day spring game at Sanford Stadium

The 2024 Georgia football team will take the field in Sanford Stadium for the first time with fans in the stands Saturday in the annual G-Day game.

Kirby Smart, entering his ninth season as Bulldogs coach, is trying to get the Bulldogs back in the College Football Playoff after missing out last season and settling for an Orange Bowl rout of Florida State.

Georgia, national champions in 2021 and 2022, is viewed as a top playoff contender in what will be an expanded 12-team field.

Due to the second phase of renovations to the stadium, the south side of the stadium will be closed except for some rows for players’ parents.

Georgia returns 8 offensive starters and 8 defensive starters from the bowl game including quarterback Carson Beck and pass rusher Mykel Williams.

The Bulldogs are expected to have several players out due to injury Saturday including safety Malaki Starks (shoulder), inside linebacker Smael Mondon (foot) and defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot).

More: Watch Georgia football in G-Day spring game live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Georgia football updates in G-Day spring football game

Taking sides in Georgia Bulldogs spring game

It’s the Red team (first team offense) vs. the Black team (first team defense) on Saturday.

Georgia released hype videos with players on each side on Friday afternoon.

Georgia football spring game time, TV channel today

Game time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: none

Livestream: ESPN+ (subscribe today)

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football updates from G-Day spring game