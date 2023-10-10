Update on Georgia football transfers ahead of Week 7

Georgia football transfers continue to make an impact across college football. Former Georgia Bulldogs Major Burns and Jermaine Burton both had notable performances in Week 6.

LSU safety Major Burns returned an interception for a touchdown to seal LSU’s road win against the Missouri Tigers. Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton scored two touchdowns and hauled in a pair of long passes from quarterback Jalen Milroe in the Crimson Tide’s road victory at Texas A&M. Burton had his best game of the year.

Georgia lost 15 players to the NCAA transfer portal during the 2023 offseason. The Dawgs lost additional talent throughout the 2021 and 2022 transfer windows. How are Georgia football transfers performing through six weeks and ahead of Week 7?

LSU safety Major Burns

MAJOR BURNS WITH A MAJOR PICK-SIX TO END THE GAME 😤@majorburns6 | @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/cMuMu7krFf — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 7, 2023

Major Burns had a pick-six to seal LSU’s road win against Missouri. LSU is now 4-2. Burns had four tackles in the game. The Tigers are still struggling defensively and are hoping to turn things around.

Stats: 42 tackles, one sack, and one interception



Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton is having a DAY. His second touchdown of the game gives @AlabamaFTBL the lead. pic.twitter.com/iFYFIpFDVS — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 7, 2023

Jermaine Burton and Alabama earned a massive road win against Texas A&M in Week 6. Burton totaled nine catches for 197 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The former Georgia standout caught multiple explosive plays to stave off a Texas A&M upset attempt. Both of Burton’s touchdowns came on third down.

Stats: 17 receptions for 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns



Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

Adonai Mitchell caught three passes for 33 yards in Texas’ defeat to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. Mitchell and the Longhorns have a bye week in Week 7. Texas should not be counted out in the Big 12 race.

Stats: 25 catches for 354 yards and four touchdowns

Rice quarterback JT Daniels

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JT Daniels and the Rice Owls are 3-3. The Owls have the week off before playing Tulsa in Week 8. Daniels is well on the way to having the best statistical season of his career.

Daniels threw for 362 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Rice’s Week 6 loss to Connecticut. Daniels is one of the nation’s leading passers.

Stats: 1,831 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions

Georgia Tech wide receiver Dominick Blaylock

(Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Dominick Blaylock finished with one reception for 33 yards in Georgia Tech’s shocking comeback win against the Miami Hurricanes. Georgia Tech is now 3-3 entering its bye week.

Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Norton played a ton of snaps in Arizona’s triple overtime loss to USC in Week 6. Norton and the Wildcats are 3-3 after six games. Norton is seeing much more playing time with Arizona than what he saw at Georgia.

Stats: nine tackles

USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Bear Alexander and USC are 6-0 after getting a triple overtime win against Arizona. USC’s defense finally got a stop in the third overtime to prevail. Alexander finished with four tackles in USC’s home win.

The Trojans have a high-powered offense, but their defensive concerns aren’t going anywhere. USC plays Notre Dame on Oct. 14.

Stats: 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks



Alabama linebacker Trezmen Marshall

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Marshall recorded five tackles in Alabama’s win at Texas A&M. The former Georgia linebacker is seeing more playing time with the Crimson Tide, who are 5-1 and the top team in the SEC West. Could Marshall and Jermaine Burton play against Georgia in the SEC championship game?

Stats: 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks



UCF linebacker Rian Davis

UCF Knights linebacker Rian Davis wears No. 17. Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

UCF’s first two games in Big 12 action have not gone as planned. The Knights allowed 95 points in their first two Big 12 games and are 3-3. UCF has a bye week before looking to get back on track against Oklahoma on Oct. 21.

UCF linebacker Rian Davis, a UGA transfer, finished the Week 6 game against Kansas with four tackles.

Stats: 13 total tackles

Nebraska linebacker MJ Sherman

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

MJ Sherman recorded three tackles in Nebraska’s 20-7 win over Illinois. The Cornhuskers are 3-3 entering their bye week. Nebraska plays Northwestern in Week 8 after the bye week.

Stats: 10 tackles and one sack

