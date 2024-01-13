Georgia football staff changes: Will Muschamp to new role, co-defensive coordinator hired

Veteran Georgia football assistant coach Will Muschamp is going back to an off-field role with the Bulldogs staff and Kirby Smart has hired another longtime SEC assistant to his defensive staff.

Travaris Robinson replaces Muschamp as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Muschamp held that position after moving up from analyst in the 2022 season after he was fired as South Carolina head coach.

Glenn Schumann took the title defensive coordinator before last season after sharing the co-defensive coordinator role with Muschamp in 2022.

Georgia said in a statement Saturday morning that Muschamp and his family decided to move into a defensive analyst position as his son, Whit, begins his college career at Vanderbilt.

Robinson most recently was cornerbacks coach under Nick Saban at Alabama the last two seasons.

The 42-year old Miami native has served as defensive backs coach at Florida, Auburn and South Carolina where he also was defensive coordinator under Muschamp. He was defensive backs coach at Miami in 2021.

“Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA,” Smart said in a statement Saturday morning.

This is the second change in coaching for the Bulldogs defense. Defensive backs coach Fran Brown was hired as Syracuse head coach and replaced by Southern Cal assistant coach Donte Williams.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff," Smart said.

