Georgia football’s full 2024 schedule: Tough road ahead
We now know the opponents and dates for all 12 of Georgia’s games during the 2024 college football season. Georgia plays a really fun and challenging schedule in 2024. The Dawgs have road trips against two (Texas and Alabama) of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff. Additionally, Georgia opens the season in Atlanta against Clemson.
The Bulldogs have another fairly lackluster home schedule and have to play on the road for the second straight time in the regular-season series against Alabama. Georgia will look to continue their home, road and SEC regular season winning streaks next year. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season, so Georgia’s challenging schedule means the Bulldogs could afford to lose one or two games and would still probably make the playoff.
Georgia’s 2024 schedule features five opponents that are ranked in the top 25. The SEC plans to officially announce the remainder of the conference’s schedule on Dec. 13.
Let’s take a look at Georgia football’s challenging 2024 schedule:
Clemson Tigers (Aug. 31)
Week 1
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (Sept. 7)
Week 2
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Kentucky Wildcats (Sept. 14)
Week 3
Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky
Bye week (Sept. 21)
Week 4
Georgia has two bye weeks in 2024
Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 28)
Week 5
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Auburn Tigers (Oct. 5)
Week 6
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Mississippi State Bulldogs (Oct. 12)
Week 7
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Texas Longhorns (Oct. 19)
Week 8
Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
Bye week (Oct. 26)
Week 8
Georgia’s traditional bye week before the Florida game
Florida Gators (Nov. 2)
Week 9
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (neutral site)
Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 9)
Week 10
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
Tennessee Volunteers (Nov. 16)
Week 11
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
UMass Minutemen (Nov. 23)
Week 12
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Nov. 30)
Week 13
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
SEC championship game (Dec. 7)
Between the SEC’s two teams with the best records (there are no longer divisions in 2024)
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia