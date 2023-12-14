Georgia football’s 2024 schedule confirmed
We already knew Georgia football’s opponents for the 2024 season, but we weren’t able to confirm those details and dates until Wednesday night on the SEC release show on ESPN.
This is a new era for the conference, which will add Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. The traditional divisional format will also be gone and the top-2 teams, in terms of standings, will battle for the SEC Championship.
The Bulldogs’ slate next fall is full of marquee matchups, particularly on the road in the some of the most hostile environments the conference has to offer.
Georgia will travel to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide and the Longhorns are playing in this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals, while the Rebels finished at No. 11 in the final CFP rankings.
Here’s Georgia’s complete 2024 schedule:
Clemson Tigers (Aug. 31)
Week 1
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (Sept. 7)
Week 2
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Kentucky Wildcats (Sept. 14)
Week 3
Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky
Bye week (Sept. 21)
Georgia has two bye weeks in 2024
Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 28)
Week 5
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Auburn Tigers (Oct. 5)
Week 6
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Mississippi State Bulldogs (Oct. 12)
Week 7
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Texas Longhorns (Oct. 19)
Week 8
Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas
Bye week (Oct. 26)
Georgia’s traditional bye week before the Florida game
Florida Gators (Nov. 2)
Week 10
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (neutral site)
Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 9)
Week 11
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi
Tennessee Volunteers (Nov. 16)
Week 12
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
UMass Minutemen (Nov. 23)
Week 13
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Nov. 30)
Week 14
Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
SEC championship game (Dec. 7)
Between the SEC’s two teams with the best records
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia