Georgia football’s 2024 schedule confirmed

We already knew Georgia football’s opponents for the 2024 season, but we weren’t able to confirm those details and dates until Wednesday night on the SEC release show on ESPN.

This is a new era for the conference, which will add Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. The traditional divisional format will also be gone and the top-2 teams, in terms of standings, will battle for the SEC Championship.

The Bulldogs’ slate next fall is full of marquee matchups, particularly on the road in the some of the most hostile environments the conference has to offer.

Georgia will travel to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide and the Longhorns are playing in this year’s College Football Playoff semifinals, while the Rebels finished at No. 11 in the final CFP rankings.

Here’s Georgia’s complete 2024 schedule:

Week 1

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (Sept. 7)

Week 2

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats (Sept. 14)

Week 3

Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Bye week (Sept. 21)

Georgia has two bye weeks in 2024

Alabama Crimson Tide (Sept. 28)

Week 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Week 6

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Mississippi State Bulldogs (Oct. 12)

Week 7

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Texas Longhorns (Oct. 19)

Week 8

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas



Bye week (Oct. 26)

Georgia’s traditional bye week before the Florida game

Florida Gators (Nov. 2)

Week 10

Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (neutral site)

Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 9)

Week 11

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

Tennessee Volunteers (Nov. 16)

Week 12

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Week 13

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Nov. 30)

Week 14

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

SEC championship game (Dec. 7)

Between the SEC’s two teams with the best records



Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

