Georgia’s Carson Beck graded highest returning SEC quarterback

Georgia’s Carson Beck has already generated a great deal of buzz regarding his position among the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class this offseason. Pro Football Focus recently provided another affirmation of Beck’s status as a top signal caller heading into this season. PFF ranked Beck as the top returning SEC quarterback this season according to their grading system.

Beck passed for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns with only six interceptions a season ago while completing 72.4 percent of his passes. Now with a full season of experience, Beck is expected to continue to progress within Georgia’s offense this season. The acquisition of multiple transfer wide receivers should help Beck this fall.

Beck’s 91.5 overall grade narrowly beats out Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart at 91.2. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas‘ Quinn Ewers, and Missouri’s Brady Cook rounded out the top five on the eleven player list.

Highest Graded Returning SEC Quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/Ko0HZmV9y8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 13, 2024

Beck is widely considered to be one of the top three draft eligible quarterbacks following this season along with Ewers and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire