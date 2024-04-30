UGA’s Mykel Williams, Carson Beck first-two overall picks in 2025 NFL mock draft

Georgia football sent eight players through the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend, the lowest number of Bulldogs taken since 2021 (9).

Considering the returning talent UGA possesses on its 2024 roster, the 2025 NFL draft is shaping up to possibly contend with Georgia’s own draft record of 15 selections in 2022. More than 20 players will have the opportunity to declare, including underclassmen headed into their third season of eligibility.

Although its very early, one of the most intriguing 2025 NFL mock drafts comes from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He has Georgia edge defender Mykel Williams as the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, followed by Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck at No. 2 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Brugler writes of Williams:

“At this time last year, it was easy to put together the top of my mock, with stars like Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. But the 2025 draft class doesn’t have that type of established star power, leaving the No. 1 pick wide-open. A toolsy prospect, Williams’ 2023 tape doesn’t show consistency, but there are high highs, including what he did in the bowl game against Florida State.”

Brugler writes of Beck:

“If the Titans are drafting this high next April, the organization might be re-examining its quarterback situation. In his first year as a starter, Beck got consistently better with each performance and put some beautiful throws on tape. He enters the season as the quarterback scouts like the most.”

It’s not crazy to think that Williams and Beck will hear their names called early next spring. However, it would be surprising for Georgia to produce the first two picks of the seven-round event.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker is the last No. 1 overall pick to come out of Athens (2022). The Dawgs have never had the first two overall picks.

Additionally, Brugler has Georgia safety Malaki Starks going No. 12 to the Indianapolis Colts and offensive tackle Earnest Greene II taken by the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 16.

Georgia produced five first-round picks in 2022. We could see a similar mark in the 2025 NFL draft.

