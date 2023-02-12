How Georgia Bulldog NFL rookies performed in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the 2022 NFL draft with a record-breaking 15 selections. Most of the 15 Georgia players draft had a large role for their respective NFL teams.

However, some former Georgia standouts stayed on the practice squad and a couple of other players primarily saw special teams snaps in their first year in the league. The NFL is a big adjustment from college for most players. The game is faster and there’s stout competition to get on the field.

Former Georgia Bulldogs like George Pickens, Quay Walker, Jake Camarda, and Jamaree Salyer were all big contributors as rookies.

What Georgia Bulldog rookies made the biggest impact in the NFL during the 2022 season?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker

Travon Walker helped the Jacksonville Jaguars advance to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Walker was a key reason why Jacksonville improved its run defense.

Walker did not receive as much media coverage as most No. 1 overall draft picks, but he did make an impact for the Jaguars. Walker finished the season with 3.5 sacks, 49 total tackles, an interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis helped the Eagles make the Super Bowl. Davis is a key part of Philadelphia’s run defense. He recorded 18 total tackles as a rookie. Davis missed a portion of the season with an ankle injury.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker

The Packers selected Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick of the draft. Green Bay saw an immediate return on Walker, who finished his rookie season with 121 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.

The Packers failed to make the postseason in a disappointing season, but Quay Walker was a bright spot for Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt

Green Bay selected Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt with the No. 28 pick of the draft. Wyatt played in 16 games as a rookie. He ended the season on a high note with a sack against the Detroit Lions.

Devonte Wyatt recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022. He’s likely to have a bigger role next season.

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Lewis Cine

Cine, the No. 32 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, played in three games for the Vikings before suffering a season-ending leg injury. Cine did not record a stat as a rookie, but hopes to be fully healthy for the 2023 season. He’s already making a lot of progress in his recovery.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens

George Pickens was hands down one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NFL as a rookie. Pickens, who was the No. 52 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, had a number of highlight plays in Pittsburgh’s 9-8 season.

George Pickens finished his rookie season with 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook

Buffalo rookie running back James Cook, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, helped the Bills advance to the divisional round of the NFL postseason. Cook played in 16 games for the Bills as a rookie.

The former Georgia standout recorded 21 receptions for 180 receiving yards and a touchdown in the passing game. He averaged over five yards per carry as a runner. James Cook totaled 89 rushes for 507 yards and two rushing touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean played in all 17 games for the Eagles. Dean primarily played special teams. The former Georgia star finished the regular season with 13 total tackles.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall

The Dolphins selected Channing Tindall in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Tindall finished his rookie season with three total tackles. The former Georgia Bulldog played in 16 games and primarily played on special teams, but registered a few defensive snaps.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White

The Raiders drafted White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Zamir White served as the back up for Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs as a rookie. White finished his rookie season with 17 carries for 70 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccanneers punter Jake Camarda

Tampa Bay won the NFC South and made the postseason in Jake Camarda’s rookie season. The Bucs needed a heroic effort by Camarda to clinch a playoff berth.

The rookie punter finished the season with 79 punts. Camarda had 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and a long of 74 yards. He averaged 48.8 yards per punt, which was fifth in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer was a sixth round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Shaffer primarily spent the 2022 NFL season on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Jamaree Salyer

The Chargers hit a home run when they selected Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Salyer stepped up after Los Angeles starting left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with an injury. Salyer started 14 games for the Chargers and played a number of them at left tackle.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick

The Rams relied on Kendrick, a sixth-round pick, a lot as a rookie. Kendrick recorded 43 tackles and four pass deflections in his rookie season. He was constantly around the football in the 15 games he played as a rookie.

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick was placed on injured reserve in September and did not have a big role for the Falcons as a rookie.

