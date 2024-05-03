Georgia basketball lands SEC starter from transfer portal to add to latest roster revamp

The latest Georgia basketball transfer portal addition may be its most impactful.

At least judging by the transfer portal rankings of 247Sports and On3.

Mike White and the Bulldogs on Friday picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence, the Commodores’ second leading scorer last season. He announced his decision to On3.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Lawrence averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds a game last season as a senior after averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds the previous season.

Lawrence, who led the Commodores last season with 39 steals, scored 20 or more points in consecutive games against Arkansas, LSU and Kentucky. He shot 39.9 percent from the field and 27.2 percent from 3-point range.

Lawrence is rated the No. 82 transfer portal player by 247Sports and No. 114 by On3.

He becomes the fifth transfer and seventh newcomer for the Bulldogs.

The other transfers are forwards Justin Abson (Appalachian State) and RJ Godfrey (Clemson) and guards Dakota Leffew and De’Shayne Montgomery (both Mount St. Mary’s).

The Bulldogs also signed top 50 players in five-star forward Asa Newell and four-star center Somto Cyril.

The Bulldogs bring back only three scholarship players from last year’s team, all rising sophomores who were starters at the end of the year—guards Silas Demay and Blue Cain and forward Dylan James.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence commits to Georgia basketball