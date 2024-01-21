George Kittle gives Bears shoutout after 49ers beat Packers in Divisional Round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

George Kittle is obviously excited to return to the NFC Championship game after he helped the San Francisco 49ers win in the Divisional Round on Saturday. But he’s even more excited because the Niners knocked out the Packers in the process.

“The fact that we helped the Bears a little bit makes me a little happier,” Kittle said. “Da Bears.”

Kittle has lived across the midwest, from Wisconsin to Iowa to Oklahoma, but he grew up a Bears fan.

There was a point when it looked like the Packers could pull off their second big upset in a row on Saturday. One week after embarrassing the Cowboys with a 48-32 win in Dallas, the Pack got out to a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter. But San Francisco’s defense stiffened in the fourth quarter and they outscored Green Bay 10-0 in the final 15 minutes.

Kittle did his part to help the 49ers with four catches for 81 yards. He also scored the team’s first touchdown of the game.

The 49ers will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and the Buccaneers.

