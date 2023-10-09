George Kittle has first career three-touchdown day

George Kittle entered Sunday Night Football having never scored more than two touchdowns in a game. He has three tonight.

The 49ers tight end has scored on catches of 19, 38 and 10 yards.

The latter came on the 49ers' first drive of the second half, a seven-play, 75-yard drive that followed the Cowboys' field goal drive to open the third quarter. The 49ers lead 28-10 with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter.

In the drive, the 49ers converted a third-and-14 with a 43-yard pass from Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel. Three plays later, Kittle had his third score.

All three of Kittle's catches are touchdowns.

Brock Purdy is 13-of-19 for 216 yards and three touchdowns.