Geno Smith, Sam Howell, Byron Murphy practice at Seahawks OTAs
The Seahawks and 20 other teams around the NFL began their OTAs (offseason team activities) yesterday. While Monday’s practice was not open to the media (tomorrow’s will be) the team was kind enough to share a few clips on their official Twitter account from practice.
Here’s a look at a few videos they shared.
Geno Smith, Sam Howell throwing
Lettin’ it fly.@GenoSmith3 | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/NMMwwaXmsc
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 20, 2024
Geno Smith to DK Metcalf
7 ➡️ 14 pic.twitter.com/dIaeOXM1AN
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 20, 2024
Byron Murphy II vs. blocking sled
Murph Dawg 💪 pic.twitter.com/LuD2sMwtHP
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 21, 2024
