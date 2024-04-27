Geneva lineman Alley headed to Judson University for school, football

Apr. 27—GENEVA — A lifelong love of football was celebrated on Thursday afternoon when Geneva High School lineman John Alley signed a letter of intent for Judson University, a National Association Intercollegiate Athletics school in suburban Chicago.

"He was great to coach," Eagles coach Don Shymske said. "He was a kid blessed with size that improved with strength and agility."

He said the signing means a lot to his program as younger players can see what opportunities are available.

"They [Judson] actually called me," Alley said of the connection that started from a coach from another program to one that got a job at Judson.

Alley said Iggy Horvath coached the offensive line at Lawrence Tech where he recruited him, but he moved on to coach Judson, and Alley decided to follow him there.

Quintin Demps, a 10-year NFL safety and return specialist who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears, is Judson's head coach.

Alley, who earned first-team Ashtabula County honors on the offensive line in the fall, said he hoped to be able to play in college, and is excited about the opportunity.

"I've loved football since I was 5, and have been playing since second grade," Alley said.

Alley said he is planning to study criminal justice and hopes to attend law school after graduation.

Judson competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. As a NAIA school, the school is able to offer scholarships.

Alley said Judson is a good school for criminal justice as one of the professors was in charge of security for major international events.

The signing ceremony on Thursday occurred in the high school cafeteria with many football players watching to support the senior.

Alley was flanked by his mother, Adriana and father, James during the ceremony.