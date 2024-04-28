'Generational talent' Littler wins Austrian Open

Luke Littler won the final with an average of 102.71 [Getty Images]

Luke Littler was hailed as a "generational talent" after the teenager won the Austrian Open in Graz.

The 17-year-old beat fellow Englishman Joe Cullen 8-4 in Sunday's final to claim his second European Tour title.

"I'm just happy to get over the line again," said Littler, who was presented with the winner's green jacket on stage after his victory.

"This weekend has been good, my darts have been good and the crowd really helped me."

Cullen, 34, was disappointed with his performance against World Championship runner-up Littler.

"To be honest I was rubbish. He just played better than me," Cullen said.

"I'm disappointed with the way I played but congratulations to Luke.

"He's a generational talent, he's great for the game."

Littler, whose previous European Tour win came in the Belgium Open in March, cruised through the tournament including a 7-2 victory over Ross Smith in the semi-finals.

He has now only lost one of his 14 matches on the tour - against world champion Luke Humphries last weekend in the quarter-finals of the European Darts Grand Prix in Germany.

Littler currently tops the Premier League Darts table with three wins so far this season following his triumph in Liverpool on Thursday.