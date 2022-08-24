Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home.

A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53 games in his career with the Browns and Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with 12 starts in Philadelphia last season.

In his career, he has 101 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His departure from Pittsburgh came as a surprise after Avery started in the second preseason game and played 30 defensive snaps and six on special teams. He had a tackle and a quarterback hit.

Avery, who had a groin injury earlier this summer, did not play in the first preseason game.

Genard Avery signing with Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk