Gelof suffers left oblique strain, likely heading to IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Athletics likely will be without one of their cornerstone players for an extended period of time.

After Oakland's 7-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, A's manager Mark Kotsay provided an update on second baseman Zack Gelof, who was scratched from the lineup before the game.

Kotsay provided an update on Gelof, who was scratched from today's lineup and likely is headed to the injured list with a left oblique strain pic.twitter.com/EwNvgv6xHf — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 25, 2024

"Zack came in a little sore, went through his pregame groundball routine, we talked about it and decided to scratch him," Kotsay said. "He did go for imaging. Zack does have a left oblique strain and most likely will be heading to the IL."

After a breakout rookie 2023 season, Gelof batted .196/.260/.337 with three home runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases in 92 at-bats before suffering the injury, presumably at some point in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.

It remains to be seen exactly how long the A's will be without Gelof, but they certainly will miss the 24-year-old rising star at the plate and in the field.