GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis dominates District 14-5A Meet

May 1—This was an avalanche — a good old fashion wipeout.

There's more than a hundred ways to try to describe how lop-sided and overwhelming Corsicana's spring tennis teams performed in the District 14-5A District Tournament this week on the CHS courts, where the hosts simply blew away the field to win the Boys and Girls District titles and march on to the Regional Tournament loaded down with medals and praise while sending the other teams in the tournament home shaking their heads.

Chad White's tennis program has risen to new highs over the past two seasons, but not even White, whose Fall Team Tennis squad has had a head-shaking record of reaching the post season 39 years in a row, could hold back his enthusiasm after watching his Tigers destroy the field in the spring format of individual play.

Under any format, these Tigers were brilliant. They captured five District titles (count 'em, Five) with one runner-up, a third-place finish and two fourth-place finishes. A total of 15 Tigers walked off the court with medals.

If this had been an award show, it would have lasted past midnight.

It ended in two furious and fabulous days of tennis — 48 hours of complete Tiger domination — and added another layer of the growing legacy this group is building at CHS, where the Fall Team tennis players, who play under a team-score format, have had dramatic marches in the playoffs the past two seasons. This was another memorable and defining moment.

And a whole lot of fun!

"It was an amazing two days for Tiger tennis," said White, who watched his players build on their success in the fall — where they went unbeaten and won the district title and had a long march in the playoffs — to get back on the court this spring and to run away with the District 14-5A Spring Tournament.

"We won the district championship in all five divisions and we took runner-up in girls doubles and qualified a total 10 players for the Regionals," said an ecstatic White.

Those 10 players will compete in the 5A Regionals May 9-10 at the Melissa Z-Plex.

"I am super proud of all the hard work and commitment our players have put in this spring," White said. "It was a long season where growth has occurred both physically and mentally for some.

"We have seen players develop more strength inside and out," he said. "Tennis is relentless on the character of an individual but those who will allow and commit to the growth they will eventually see the places that hinder success to be a place of the past."

Here's the spectacular roll call:

Will Higgs, District Boys Singles Champion.

Kate Higgs, District Girls Singles Champion.

John Higgs/Prez Rios, District Boys Doubles Champions.

Ashley Butron/Finley Williams, District Girls Doubles Champions.

Isaac Owen/Avery Williams, District Mixed Doubles Champions.

Hannah White and Madison White, Runner-up Girls Doubles.

Joselyn Monroy, Third-place Girls Singles.

Isak Rodriguez and Abbie Walthall, Fourth-place Mixed Doubles.

Davin Munoz and Jaxsen Mahoney, Fourth-place Boys Doubles.