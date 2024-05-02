GB's Kinsella wins all-around European bronze

Kinsella was part of the British side that won European team gold in 2023 [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella won all-around bronze at the women's European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Italy.

The 23-year-old, who took European silver in the same event in 2022, finished with a total of 53.599 across the four apparatus.

Manila Esposito scored 55.432 to win gold and lead an Italian one-two on the podium, with Alice D’Amato taking silver on 54.831.

"I feel super happy," said Kinsella.

"It wasn't actually my best competition, but I'm delighted to make third place and have this medal."

Kinsella also helped Great Britain qualify for the team final, which takes place on Sunday in Rimini.

She will be joined by Becky Downie, Ruby Evans, Abi Martin and Georgia-Mae Fenton as they bid to defend their European title.

Last week, the British men's team were pipped to European gold by Ukraine, while Jake Jarman won gold in the vault.