GB's Broadhurst wins opening Olympic qualifier

Dundalk woman Amy Broadhurst switched international allegiance to Great Britain after not being selected on the Ireland team for the final Olympic qualifier in Thailand

Dundalk woman Amy Broadhurst won her opening Olympic qualifier in Thailand as she made her debut for Great Britain following her switch from Ireland.

Broadhurst, who won World, European and Commonwealth Games titles in 2022, opted to box for Great Britain after not being selected in the Ireland team for the final qualifier in Bangkok.

The county Louth woman holds a British passport as her father is English-born.

Broadhurst earned an opening unanimous 5-0 victory over Spain's Sheila Martinez in her opening last-16 bout in the 60kg division.

With three Paris Games spots available in her division, Broadhurst will need to reach the final in Thailand or win a box-off for third place to qualify for her first Olympics.

Broadhurst is competing at her favoured weight after having to previously shift divisions because Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington also fights at 60kg.

"I’m glad to get the first one out of the way," Broadhurst told GB Boxing in her first bout following a lengthy injury lay-off.

"The first one is always the hardest and then as it goes on I get better and better so I’m looking forward to what’s to come.

"It’s OK sparring and stuff but the nerves before a fight are completely different so it’s good to finally be back in there at my natural weight as well."

