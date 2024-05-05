Gavin Sidwar breaks down his recent Rutgers football offer

Rutgers football officially offered Gavin Sidwar on Wednesday, just hours after members of the Big Ten program’s coaching staff saw the quarterback prospect throw.

It is an offer that Sidwar has been hoping to pull in for some time. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback prospect at La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania), Sidwar had a throwing session last week for Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

A class of 2026 quarterback, Sidwar has been communicating consistently with Rutgers football since last fall. He visited for the game against Ohio State, where Rutgers had a halftime lead that they carried deep into the third quarter against one of the nation’s top teams.

It was after that game that Sidwar had the chance to meet with Ciarrocca and head coach Greg Schiano.

“They said they really liked my tape and have been doing their homework on me, but they don’t offer quarterbacks until they throw in person,” Sidwar told Rutgers Wire. “A few weeks ago, they invited me to practice and I spent the day there. Once again, (I) met with both coaches and they said they will come see me throw.”

Following the throwing session, Ciarrocca said that Schiano would be in touch.

That night, Sidwar had a video call with the coaching staff where Schiano offered.

“I’m excited about it. Rutgers was an offer I wanted. I really like Coach Schiano and it’s a place I can see myself at,” Sidwar said.

“I think it is a great opportunity as far as getting to play in the Big Ten, playing for a quality coach like coach Schiano, and I think the program is on the rise. Coach Schiano is a football guy. He demands a lot out of his players. He maximizes their potential and they develop guys.”

Sidwar has visited programs such as Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Rutgers this spring.

Last week in addition to Rutgers, Sidwar has thrown for Alabama, Illinois and South Florida over the past week. Missouri and Michigan State are also expected to come in at some point this spring.

