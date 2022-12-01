Gators wide receiver announces intent to enter NFL draft

Florida football fans got some somewhat expected news on Thursday when wide receiver Justin Shorter declared for the 2023 NFL draft on his Instagram account. The redshirt junior will also sit out for the Gators’ bowl game to prepare for his upcoming combines while still participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 223-pound pass-catcher spent three years in Gainesville after transferring from Penn State ahead of the 2020 season. Shorter spent two seasons in Happy Valley — including his freshman year in which he appeared in just three games and redshirted.

Shorter offered the following statement on his Instagram account.

“I want to thank my Lord and Savior for blessing me with this opportunity, talent, desire and drive to allow me to fulfill my dream of playing college football at the highest level! This journey would not have been possible without the endless love and support from my family. “From my time playing at Penn State, to the past three seasons in Gainesville playing for the University of Florida, I am beyond fortunate to have many of my goals and dreams come true. Thank you to Coach (Josh) Gattis and Coach (James) Franklin for giving me my first opportunity at Penn State; Coach (Billy) Gonzales and Coach (Dan) Mullen for bringing me to Gainesville; and Coach (Billy) Napier and Coach [Keary Colbert]for continuing to develop my skills and sharpen my craft each and every day in preparation for the next phase of my journey. Thank you to the support staff (nutrition, trainers, equipment, player development, communications, branding, and educational leaders). And last, thank you to my teammates (my brothers) for making these years some of the most memorable of my life. “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to sit out from the bowl game and begin my training for the 2023 NFL draft. I am excited for what the future holds and thank everyone for your continued prayers and support. Always a gator.”

Over his three seasons wearing orange and blue, Shorter played in 32 games — starting 21 in his last two years — during which he amassed 110 receptions for 1,552 yards (14.1 yards/per) while hauling in eight touchdowns. His peak year came in 2021 when he started in 12 of his 13 appearances, going neck and neck with Jacob Copeland for the team lead in receiving stats — a race in which he finished a near second despite both hauling in 41 passes each.

