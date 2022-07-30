Gators get three crystal ball predictions for this 4-star wide receiver

Florida football’s big recruiting weekend is here and the news has already started to roll in from Gainesville as Billy Napier and Co. roll out the red carpet for the top prep prospects in the nation stretching across three classes. Among the encouraging stories currently developing in the Swamp is one surrounding four-star wide receiver Andy Jean out of Miami (Florida) Northwestern, who received three crystal ball predictions for the Gators from 247Sports.

Swamp247’s Blake Alderman and Jacob Rudner, as well as 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins, submitted their predictions on Saturday morning, with the former two offering high confidence levels of seven and eight (out of 10), respectively, while the latter’s submission was a medium-level five.

While Florida has been out front for the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher’s commitment, his recruitment has also included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies. He named the Gators as his lead destination after an official visit in June that put the Orange and Blue at the top, and was reportedly among the last players to leave campus after Friday Night Lights, according to 247Sports.

Jean is currently ranked No. 332 overall and No. 42 in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 353 and 49, respectively. His three crystal balls are the only assigned by 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida on top with an 86.2% chance of signing him while the Aggies lag behind at 5% and ‘Canes at 3.2%.

Related

WATCH: Gators QB commit Marcus Stokes air it out at Friday Night Lights Gators add another elite defensive back to the class of 2023 Trevor Etienne looks to forge his own path at Florida Former Florida offensive lineman commit flips to Miami

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best Florida football traditions

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 biggest rivals right now

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire