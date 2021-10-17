Are the Gators still ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll?
Florida’s loss to LSU on Saturday took a flamethrower to whatever hope may have remained for this season after a loss to Kentucky two weeks prior. The victory for the Tigers wasn’t enough to save coach Ed Orgeron’s job, but it did turn up the heat on the losing coach considerably.
Coach Dan Mullen is now 2-6 in his last eight games against Power Five teams, and now this UF squad sits at just 4-3 with a date with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs coming up after a bye.
And the Gators won’t have a number next to their name for that matchup. With the defeat, Florida dropped from No. 17 to unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. UF is still receiving 23 votes, the fourth most of any unranked team behind Iowa State, Utah and Arkansas.
Six SEC teams are ranked in this week’s update: No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 14 Kentucky, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 22 Auburn. The Wildcats saw a small drop despite losing by 17 to the Bulldogs on Saturday, and Auburn is back in the rankings after a win over Arkansas.
Here’s the full coaches poll for this week.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
6-0
1,624 (64)
–
2
7-0
1,508
+1
3
Cincinnati
6-0
1,497
+1
4
Alabama
6-1
1,446
+1
5
5-1
1,305
+1
6
6-0
1,299
+1
7
7-0
1,158
+2
8
5-1
1,134
–
9
Oklahoma State
6-0
1,093
+3
10
5-1
1,048
–
11
Iowa
6-1
1,031
-9
12
Ole Miss
5-1
826
+2
13
5-1
816
–
14
Kentucky
6-1
763
-3
15
Wake Forest
6-0
696
+1
16
Coastal Carolina
6-0
675
-1
17
Texas A&M
5-2
580
+1
18
NC State
5-1
528
+3
19
SMU
6-0
399
+4
20
Baylor
6-1
369
+7
21
San Diego State
6-0
334
+3
22
Auburn
5-2
315
+4
23
Pittsburgh
5-1
192
+6
24
Clemson
4-2
146
+1
25
UT-San Antonio
7-0
96
+5
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State
Others receiving votes:
Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.
