Gators offer 4-star 2026 safety currently committed to ACC school

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have been in high gear of late — particularly in the 2025 cycle. Last week, coaches hit the road to visit the schools of some of the program’s coveted prep prospects and even handed out a scholarship offer to one unsuspecting recruit.

Four-star safety Izayia Williams out of Leesburg (Florida) Tavares is currently committed to the Syracuse Orange but has still entertained interest from elsewhere. The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound defensive back welcomed inside linebackers coach Ron Roberts to his school last Thursday and came away with a pleasant surprise: an offer from the Orange and Blue.

“I didn’t think they were interested at first,” Williams told Gators Online. “We went to a spring practice and they had somebody down there who committed or was on an official visit, so all the attention was on him and I didn’t talk to them like yet. I never kept in contact after, but then today they came by.”

While Williams is primarily a safety at the high school level, he is projected as a linebacker at the next level by many.

Recruiting Summary

Williams is ranked No. 20 overall and No. 2 at linebacker nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 144 overall and No. 15 at safety.

