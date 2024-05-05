Gators lacrosse earns 10th-straight AAC Tournament title

The Florida lacrosse program completed a decade of dominance on Saturday after earning its 10th-straight American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. The ninth-ranked Gators defeated the 18th-ranked James Madison Dukes by a final score of 21-11.

The Orange and Blue never trailed in the game and was only tied once (other than 0-0) en route to the team’s 13th double-digit victory this spring. The offensive onslaught was propelled by four different Gators racking up hat-tricks — the first time that has happened since April 18, 2021.

Emily Heller and Ashley Gonzalez both scored four goals while the latter added two assists, while Danielle Pavinelli put up three goals and three assists, accounting for 11 of Florida’s 21 goals and five of the team’s 11 assists. They — along with Kaitlyn Davies, Elyse FInnelle and Liz Harrison — were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Florida now awaits the results from the Selection Show Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, which will determine their seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire