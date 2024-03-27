Gators getting top QB target back for official visit over summer

Florida’s top quarterback target in the 2025 cycle, Findlay’s Ryan Montgomery, will return to Gainesville at least twice over the next few months, according to a Swamp247 report.

An April unofficial visit will keep the relationship fresh, but a June 14 official visit should carry more weight. Montgomery sees his recruitment carrying into the summer, and every official visit is going to change the rankings he keeps in his head.

South Carolina will get him for the spring game on April 19, and Georgia will get him a week after Florida. Those are also his top three teams right now.

Florida has stayed on Montgomery since attention shifted to the 2025 cycle. There are Graham Mertz comparisons, and Montgomery has praised Florida’s work with the Wisconsin transfer. It feels like a perfect match, but playing time behind DJ Lagway could be something that needs to be addressed on one of these visits.

Recruiting summary

Montgomery is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by ESPN at No. 116 overall and No. 6 among quarterbacks in the class of 2025. The 247Sports composite puts him at No. 188 nationally and No. 14 at his position, while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 196 and 14, respectively.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the current favorites to land a commitment from Montgomery, with 57.8% odds on the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Florida (17.1%), Michigan (5.1%) and Georgia (3.3%) round out the list.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire