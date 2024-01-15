Gators get commitment from former Colorado State QB via portal

Florida football bolstered its quarterback room on Sunday with its third scholarship passer thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Former Colorado State Rams quarterback Clay Millen originally out of Snoqualmie, Washington, gave his verbal commitment to the Gators this past weekend. The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound signal-caller is a two-time portal veteran, having started his career with the Nevada Wolf Pack in 2021 before transferring to Fort Collins in 2022.

In his redshirt freshman season, Millen threw for 1,910 yards and 10 touchdowns while coughing up six interceptions and taking 55 sacks behind one of the weakest offensive lines in the game. However, he did manage to set the school mark for single-season passing percentage, going 169-of-234 good for a 72.2% clip.

Despite his solid showing, the redshirt sophomore saw little action in 2023, going 15-for-24 with 110 yards and an INT in the Rams’ season-opening loss against the Washington State Cougars. Once Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took over Colorado State’s offense, he was benched and ultimately entered the transfer portal.

Billy Napier has mentioned in the past that his goal is to carry four scholarship quarterbacks if possible and the latest pledge gets him closer to the finish line. While the staff has been kicking the tires on a few other portal targets, it is unclear if the Gators will add one more passer to the mix.

As a prep in the 2021 cycle, Millen earned four stars from 247Sports and was rated the No. 214 prospect overall while landing at No. 23 at his position. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, who played in the pros from 1986 to 1996.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire