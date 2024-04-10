Gary Woodland hits hole-in-one at Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (KSNT) – Topeka native Gary Woodland’s incredible comeback journey continues at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woodland underwent surgery to remove a brain lesion in September of 2023, announced his return to the PGA tour in January and is now competing in the 2024 Masters.

To make it even sweeter, the former Kansas Jayhawk sank a hole-in-one on the Masters Par 3 contest on Wednesday, the final day of pre-tournament prep.

Woodland attended Shawnee Heights High School, Washburn University and the University of Kansas, where he was on the golf team from 2003-2006.

The Masters tournament runs April 11 through April 14 in Augusta, Georgia.

