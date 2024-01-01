Garrett Nussmeier: Stats, 247 ranking, more to know of LSU QB starting ReliaQuest Bowl

With Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels opting out of LSU football’s ReliaQuest Bowl game against Wisconsin, the Tigers must turn to a different signal caller.

Enter Garrett Nussmeier, a redshirt sophomore in his third season as LSU’s backup quarterback. The 6-foot-2 passer is set to make his first career start against the Badgers on Monday, hoping to start his first offseason as the presumed starter on a high note.

Although Nussmeier is the favorite to earn the start for the Tigers in 2024, LSU did however land a offseason transfer commitment from former Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann, who made 12 career starts for the Commodores — and could potentially earn push Nussmeier for snaps next season.

Here’s everything to know about Nussmeier, including his stats and backgrounds ahead of LSU’s game against Wisconsin:

Who is Garrett Nussmeier?

Nussmeier has served as LSU’s backup quarterback for the past three seasons, and is being thrust into the starting role with Daniels opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Nussmeier was a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He was tabbed the 14th-best quarterback in the country and the 84th overall player.

The Lake Charles, Louisiana native has completed 98 of 174 career passes for 1,325 yards with eight touchdowns to six interceptions in his Tigers career, the majority of which came in reserve action last season.

Nussmeier’s most notable college experience came in the 2022 SEC Championship game, when Daniels was removed due to injury against Georgia and didn’t return. Nussmeier started the entire second half.

In that limited action, Nussmeier broke the SEC Championship game record for passing yards in a half against the eventual national champion Bulldogs: He completed 15 of 27 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns to an interception.

Who is Garrett Nussmeier’s dad, Doug Nussmeier?

Garrett Nussmeier’s dad is Doug Nussmeier, who’s currently the quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

A former quarterback himself, Doug Nussmeier was selected in the fourth round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Idaho, spening five seasons as a backup with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. Doug Nussmeier also has considerable college coaching experience, serving as the offensive coordinator at Washington (2009-11), Alabama (2012-13), Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015-17).

Prior to joining the Chargers’ staff this season, Doug Nussmeier was the tight ends coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19 and the quarterbacks coach from 2020-22.

Garrett Nussmeier stats

Career passing stats: 98 of 174 (56.3%) for 1,325 yards with eight touchdowns to six interceptions

Career rushing stats: Seven carries for negative-58 yards and a touchdown

