Garrett Crochet makes fifth start for White Sox in 2024

Philadelphia (12-8) defeated Chicago (3-16), 7-0, on Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Vol Garrett Crochet started for the White Sox and pitched three innings. He recorded three strikeouts, while allowing seven earned runs and two walks. Crochet totaled 75 pitches, including 45 strikes.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. Crochet (10-9) recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Crochet was selected by Milwaukee in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB draft. He signed with the Vols over Texas and Tulane.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire