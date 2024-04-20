Garbine Muguruza: Former Wimbledon champion confirms retirement from tennis

Garbine Muguruza won 10 singles career titles [Getty Images]

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has confirmed her retirement from tennis.

The Spanish former world number one won Wimbledon in 2017, as well as the French Open the previous year.

The 30-year-old announced her retirement in Madrid before the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"The time has come to say goodbye. It's been a long and successful career, but I feel the time is right to retire," said Muguruza.

Venezuela-born Muguruza has not played since January 2023, and last March said she was taking an extended break from tennis.

She turned professional in 2012 and won her first Grand Slam in 2016, defeating Serena Williams in the final of the French Open.

The following year she was victorious at Wimbledon, beating Venus Williams in the final and reaching number one in the world rankings.

"If 25 years ago when I started hitting my first tennis balls someone had told me that I would become a professional tennis player, that I would fulfil my dream of winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon, that I would become number one in the world and win the WTA Finals, I would have thought this person was crazy," said Muguruza.

"Tennis has given me a lot in this first part of my life. It has been a fantastic journey in which I have experienced unique situations. I have travelled all over the world and experienced many different cultures."

[BBC]