Garage 56: Updates, notes from 24 Hours of Le Mans

LE MANS, France — Bonjour! Welcome to live coverage of the Garage 56 project’s run at the 100th-anniversary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled Saturday through Sunday at the 8.467-mile Circuit de la Sarthe.

NASCAR.com will provide periodic updates through the day, night and next morning of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with driver changes and other news and notes from the 24-hour race, with the newest posts at the top of the page. For reference, Le Mans is six hours ahead of the United States’ Eastern Time zone, so the race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Saturday and end 4 p.m. Sunday local time — 10 a.m. ET. Broadcast coverage is courtesy MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV in the USA, plus Velocity in Canada.

RELATED: Full coverage of Garage 56 | At-track photos: Le Mans

The Garage 56 car — a collaborative effort among NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear — is classified in the Innovative Car category, a single-car class among the 62 entrants.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

All times listed are Eastern.

***

From left: Rick and Linda Hendrick, and Chad and Brooke Knaus pose or pictures in the Garage 56 pit stall.

6 a.m.: “Good morning, Le Mans!” was the public-address system’s greeting at the circuit’s official opening at 9 a.m. local time. Weather this morning is overcast with occasional showers expected through the day — the first rain in nearly two weeks for the region. So when Hendrick VP of Competition Chad Knaus asked Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer if he had any questions, he added: “Looks like we’re going to have the opportunity to run some wet-weather tires, too.”

Other dignitaries have already made their way to the last stall on the pit lane for a morning check-in with the team: NASCAR CEO and Chairman Jim France, executive vice chair Lesa France Kennedy, vice chair Mike Helton and senior VP of racing development and strategy Ben Kennedy. Rick Hendrick posed for pictures with his wife, Linda, and Knaus’ wife, Brooke, also joined in for a group photo in front of the No. 24 car.