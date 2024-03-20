Gannon men's basketball wins Atlantic Region title at the buzzer

The Gannon men’s basketball season has been nothing short of magical.

First-year head coach Jordan Fee turned the program around from three wins last season to 31 this winter.

The Golden Knights had a little magic left on Tuesday for win No. 32.

Nigel Haughton put back a miss as the buzzer sounded to give Gannon a thrilling 67-65 win over Charleston to win the Atlantic Region championship in front of a sellout crowd at the Hagerty Family Events Center.

“I just saw Lyle (Tipton) get a contested shot and his defender went with him,” Haughton said. “My defender didn’t box me out like he was supposed to and I crashed like coach always says to crash the boards. Today I was able to get the tip-in.”

Gannon (32-2) moves on to the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana next week, while Charleston ended the season 29-5.

Gannon men's basketball coach Jordan Fee cuts down the net.

“These guys are all fighters and they’ve learned to fight together,” Fee said. “I’m not surprised. I’m proud of their continued fight. Charleston has the weapons to win it all. They are a very good team. I’ve seen teams that have the weapons to win it all and I think we might too.”

The Golden Eagles flew into HFEC on Tuesday with plenty of momentum after beating California (Pa.) on its home floor Saturday at the buzzer.

Charleston slowed down the high-paced Gannon offense throughout the first half and led by as many as 16 at 41-25 with 32 seconds left until halftime.

Derrick James hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Golden Knights some momentum heading into the locker room.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play in a lot of very hostile and very fun environments but this is the most unique experience I’ve ever had,” said Gannon standout Zach Hobbs. “We totally fed off the energy and a lot of guys played a lot of big minutes. The energy was so high and to fight all the way back is very special. We have a special group of guys that is ultra-competitive.:

Gannon slowly chipped away at the deficit and a Tipton layup with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left tied the game at 61 for the first time, which put the raucous crowd on its feet.

The two teams started trading baskets and free throws before Josh Omojafo, who was named Atlantic Region MVP, hit two free throws to tie the game at 65 with 54 seconds left.

The Golden Knights’ defense dug in to get a stop and Fee called a timeout with 16.2 seconds left to set up a play.

Charleson took the play away, forcing a contested shot by Tipton, but Haughton, who stands 6 feet 1 inch, is the second-leading rebounder on the Golden Knights. He grabbed the putback and scored as time expired to send the HFEC crowd into pandemonium. Once game officials calmed things down they checked the monitor to make sure the bucket counted and sent the crowd into another frenzy when it was confirmed.

Gannon men's basketball celebrates winning the Atlantic Region title.

“These people have been really good to us. They’ve allowed us to feel at home,” Fee said. “I’ve been asked that question about the crowd and I always compliment them and challenge them. We could always get more people in there. We couldn’t tonight. I don’t know if it gets any better than that.”

Omojafo led Gannon with 25 points, including 9-of-11 from the free throw line, while Hobbs had 14 points and seven rebounds and James added eight points. Tyler Eberhart had 22 points and Eddie Colbert scored 15 for the Eagles.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Gannon men's basketball wins NCAA Atlantic Region title at the buzzer