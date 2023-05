The Dream defeat the Sky, 83-65, behind Rhyne Howards 20 points and four rebounds. Allisha Grey (13 points, four rebounds) and Cheyenne Parker (10 points, eight rebounds) totaled 23 points in the win. Dana Evans led the Sky with 11 points and five assists as Kristine Anigwe added 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss. The Dream improve to 2-2. The Sky move to 3-2.