Gadsden Times All-Area football small class team, including 2023 player of the year
Here is The Gadsden Times' 2023 high school football Class 1A-3A All-Area first team and honorable mention, along with The Gadsden Times' 2023 player of the year.
Player of the Year: Logan Anderson, Fyffe
The last five games of the season, the playoffs, Anderson ran for more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was a major reason Fyffe went back-to-back and won their seventh title in 10 years. In the title game Anderson had 256 yards and four touchdowns.
For the season he ran for 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns, setting school records in both. He finished with 34 tackles including five for a loss and a sack.
His versatility on both sides of the field is the reason Anderson was chosen as the Gadsden Times small class football Player of the Year.
Coach of the Year: Mark O'Bryant, Coosa Christian
O'Bryant followed up taking the Conquerors to their first semifinal appearance by leading them to the state finals for the first time in school history. The Conquerors had two on the field losses and responded to the AHSAA violations by running the table to make the playoffs and state title game. They fell in the state title game but it doesn't affect how the season ended.
First Team
Offense
QB: Mason Holcomb, Pisgah
Senior, 6-0, 180 pounds
Why chosen: Holcomb threw for 2,291 yards and 34 touchdowns on the year but most games he only played a half. He was one of the Class 2A passing yard leaders.
QB: John David Justus, Coosa Christian
Junior, 6-1, 180 pounds
Why chosen: Justus lead the Conquerors to the state title game while throwing for 1,521 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a threat on the ground, adding 15 touchdowns and 488 yards.
RB: Logan Anderson, Fyffe
Junior, 6-3, 210 pounds
Why chosen: Anderson set a bunch of Fyffe records with 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns on the year.
RB: Aiden Parham, Sylvania
Junior, 6-1, 190 pounds
Why chosen: One of a few backs to back break the 2,000-yard mark he finished with 2,532 yards and 28 touchdowns and most importantly no fumbles on the year.
RB: Carlos Mann, Geraldine
Senior, 5-9, 170 pounds
Why chosen: A star for the Bulldogs, Mann ran for 1,656 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 581 receiving yards and another nine scores.
WR: Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont
Junior, 6-3, 170 pounds
Why chosen: Bethel backed up an all-state season with 731 yards and 11 touchdowns from 39 catches.
WR: Jacob Kirby, Pisgah
Senior, 5-10, 155 pounds
Why chosen: Kirby has caught 743 yards and 11 touchdowns off of 33 catches.
TE: Eli Motes, Coosa Christian
Junior, 6-3, 198 pounds
Why chosen: Motes caught 35 passes for 416 yards and seven touchdowns.
OL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
Junior, 6-0, 235 pounds
Why chosen: Wilks paved the way for a 2,800-yard and 1,000-yard rusher this year with more than 15 pancake blocks.
OL: Jayse Cook, Geraldine
Senior, 6-4, 240 pounds
Why chosen: Geraldine had two 1,000 yard rushers and Cook was a major reason why after grading out at 97%.
OL: Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian
Why chosen: Franklin had an overall grade of 93 for the season with 11 pancake blocks and paved the way for a strong run game and didn't allow a sack all season.
OL: Dalton Reeves, Hokes Bluff
Junior, 6-0, 265 pounds
Why chosen: The Eagles were a ground dominate team and it started with Reeves, who graded at 80 on the line.
OL: Eric Roden, Coosa Christian
Why chosen: Roden graded out at 91 with 18 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed.
ATH: Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Senior, 6-4, 238 pounds
Why chosen: Colvin was a 1,000 yard passer and rusher for the Bulldogs while leading them to the semifinal round. He accounted for 33 touchdowns on the year while playing both ways.
Defense
DL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
Junior, 6-0, 235 pounds
Why chosen: Wilks finished the season with 79 tackles including seven for a loss and eight sacks, playing both ways for the Red Devils.
DL: Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania
Senior, 5-10, 220 pounds
Why chosen: With 50 tackles on the year including 12 for a loss and 8.5 sacks, Cooley backed up his all-state season from a year ago while playing with his twin brother.
DL: Joe Garcia, Geraldine
Junior, 5-10, 215 pounds
Why chosen: Garcia finished with more than 20 tackles for a loss and five sacks, with 118 total tackles.
DL: Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Senior, 6-4, 238 pounds
Why chosen: A two-way star for the Bulldogs he had 91 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a defensive end.
LB: Colton Shields, Hokes Bluff
Junior, 6-0, 190 pounds
Why chosen: Shields had seven sacks this year from his linebacker position.
LB: Simon Hicks, Fyffe
Junior, 5-10, 210 pounds
Why chosen: Hicks had 90.5 tackles on the year with 10 for a loss and two sacks.
LB: Joshua Carroll, West End
Senior, 5-10, 205 pounds
Why chosen: Carroll had 110 tackles with four for a loss and two sacks.
LB: Luke Rhinehart, Piedmont
Senior, 5-10, 185 pounds
Why chosen: The Bulldogs leading tackler had 106 tackles with five for a loss and three sacks.
DB: Clete O'Bryant, Coosa Christian
Junior, 5-10, 162 pounds
Why chosen: O'Bryant led the way with 124.5 tackles including 23 for a loss and two sacks. He added four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
DB: Anderson Morgan, Hokes Bluff
Junior, 5-10, 165 pounds
Why chosen: A leader on the Eagles defense, Morgan had five interceptions and averaged seven tackles a game.
DB: Kyler Beene, Collinsville
Freshman, 5-10, 170 pounds
Why chosen: Beene finished with 120 tackles on the year.
DB: Brody Blevins, Westbrook Christian
Freshman, 6-0, 170 pounds
Why chosen: Blevins had 77 tackles including five for a loss. In pass coverage he had a team-high three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
Special Teams
K: Jadan Burns, Coosa Christian
Senior, 6-0, 175 pounds
Why chosen: As reliable as kicker as you could find, Burns went 3 for 5 on field goals and 53 of 55 on extra points.
P: Moses Garcia
Senior, 5-10, 178 pounds
Why chosen: Garcia averaged 46.4 yards a punt for the Bulldogs while handling kicking duties.
Returner: Quintavious Rogers, Collinsville
Freshman, 6-0, 165 pounds
Why chosen: Rogers had more than 350 yards returning and three touchdowns on the year.
Honorable mention
Coosa Christian: Drake Dupree (DB, Sr.), Grant Morgan (DB, Jr.), Clete O'Bryant (ATH, Jr.), Kanon Wilson (RB, Jr.); Collinsville: Mason McAteer (QB, Fr.) Quintavious Rogers (RB, Fr.); Fyffe: Logan Anderson (LB, Jr.), Ryder Gipson (RB, Fr.); Gaston: Luke Hollingsworth (OL); Glencoe: Aaron Mann (RB, Jr.); Hokes Bluff: Bryce Whitaker (ATH, Soph.) Pisgah: Luke Gilbert (ATH, Jr.), Legion McCrary (RB, Sr.); Sylvania: Aspen Cooley (DL, Sr.); West End: Rock Sainsbury (RB, Sr.); Westbrook Christian: Greyson Carroll (QB, Sr.), Lamycal Mitchell (ATH, Sr.)
Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: 2023 Gadsden Times All-Area football small class team