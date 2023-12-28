Gadsden Times All-Area football small class team, including 2023 player of the year

Here is The Gadsden Times' 2023 high school football Class 1A-3A All-Area first team and honorable mention, along with The Gadsden Times' 2023 player of the year.

Player of the Year: Logan Anderson, Fyffe

The last five games of the season, the playoffs, Anderson ran for more than 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was a major reason Fyffe went back-to-back and won their seventh title in 10 years. In the title game Anderson had 256 yards and four touchdowns.

For the season he ran for 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns, setting school records in both. He finished with 34 tackles including five for a loss and a sack.

His versatility on both sides of the field is the reason Anderson was chosen as the Gadsden Times small class football Player of the Year.

Reeltown's Arthur Woods (9) defends against Fyffe’s Logan Anderson (24) during the AHSAA Class 2A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Coach of the Year: Mark O'Bryant, Coosa Christian

O'Bryant followed up taking the Conquerors to their first semifinal appearance by leading them to the state finals for the first time in school history. The Conquerors had two on the field losses and responded to the AHSAA violations by running the table to make the playoffs and state title game. They fell in the state title game but it doesn't affect how the season ended.

Coosa Christian head coach Mark O'Bryant accepts the runner up trophy following the 1A AHSAA State Championship Game in Bryant-Denny Stadium Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Tuscaloosa. Leroy defeated Coosa Christian 28-21.

First Team

Offense

QB: Mason Holcomb, Pisgah

Senior, 6-0, 180 pounds

Why chosen: Holcomb threw for 2,291 yards and 34 touchdowns on the year but most games he only played a half. He was one of the Class 2A passing yard leaders.

QB: John David Justus, Coosa Christian

Junior, 6-1, 180 pounds

Why chosen: Justus lead the Conquerors to the state title game while throwing for 1,521 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a threat on the ground, adding 15 touchdowns and 488 yards.

Coosa quarterback John David Justus tries to evade the tackle of Cedar BluffÕs Hunter Jenkins during high school football action in Gadsden, Alabama October 13, 2023.(Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

RB: Logan Anderson, Fyffe

Junior, 6-3, 210 pounds

Why chosen: Anderson set a bunch of Fyffe records with 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns on the year.

RB: Aiden Parham, Sylvania

Junior, 6-1, 190 pounds

Why chosen: One of a few backs to back break the 2,000-yard mark he finished with 2,532 yards and 28 touchdowns and most importantly no fumbles on the year.

RB: Carlos Mann, Geraldine

Senior, 5-9, 170 pounds

Why chosen: A star for the Bulldogs, Mann ran for 1,656 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 581 receiving yards and another nine scores.

WR: Ishmael Bethel, Piedmont

Junior, 6-3, 170 pounds

Why chosen: Bethel backed up an all-state season with 731 yards and 11 touchdowns from 39 catches.

WR: Jacob Kirby, Pisgah

Senior, 5-10, 155 pounds

Why chosen: Kirby has caught 743 yards and 11 touchdowns off of 33 catches.

TE: Eli Motes, Coosa Christian

Junior, 6-3, 198 pounds

Why chosen: Motes caught 35 passes for 416 yards and seven touchdowns.

OL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

Junior, 6-0, 235 pounds

Why chosen: Wilks paved the way for a 2,800-yard and 1,000-yard rusher this year with more than 15 pancake blocks.

OL: Jayse Cook, Geraldine

Senior, 6-4, 240 pounds

Why chosen: Geraldine had two 1,000 yard rushers and Cook was a major reason why after grading out at 97%.

OL: Zayden Franklin, Coosa Christian

Why chosen: Franklin had an overall grade of 93 for the season with 11 pancake blocks and paved the way for a strong run game and didn't allow a sack all season.

OL: Dalton Reeves, Hokes Bluff

Junior, 6-0, 265 pounds

Why chosen: The Eagles were a ground dominate team and it started with Reeves, who graded at 80 on the line.

OL: Eric Roden, Coosa Christian

Why chosen: Roden graded out at 91 with 18 pancake blocks and no sacks allowed.

ATH: Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine

Senior, 6-4, 238 pounds

Why chosen: Colvin was a 1,000 yard passer and rusher for the Bulldogs while leading them to the semifinal round. He accounted for 33 touchdowns on the year while playing both ways.

Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin break a long run for a touchdown as CoosaÕs Elijah Motes defends during high school football action in Geraldine, Alabama August 24, 2023. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

Defense

DL: Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

Junior, 6-0, 235 pounds

Why chosen: Wilks finished the season with 79 tackles including seven for a loss and eight sacks, playing both ways for the Red Devils.

DL: Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania

Senior, 5-10, 220 pounds

Why chosen: With 50 tackles on the year including 12 for a loss and 8.5 sacks, Cooley backed up his all-state season from a year ago while playing with his twin brother.

DL: Joe Garcia, Geraldine

Junior, 5-10, 215 pounds

Why chosen: Garcia finished with more than 20 tackles for a loss and five sacks, with 118 total tackles.

DL: Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine

Senior, 6-4, 238 pounds

Why chosen: A two-way star for the Bulldogs he had 91 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a defensive end.

LB: Colton Shields, Hokes Bluff

Junior, 6-0, 190 pounds

Why chosen: Shields had seven sacks this year from his linebacker position.

LB: Simon Hicks, Fyffe

Junior, 5-10, 210 pounds

Why chosen: Hicks had 90.5 tackles on the year with 10 for a loss and two sacks.

LB: Joshua Carroll, West End

Senior, 5-10, 205 pounds

Why chosen: Carroll had 110 tackles with four for a loss and two sacks.

LB: Luke Rhinehart, Piedmont

Senior, 5-10, 185 pounds

Why chosen: The Bulldogs leading tackler had 106 tackles with five for a loss and three sacks.

DB: Clete O'Bryant, Coosa Christian

Junior, 5-10, 162 pounds

Why chosen: O'Bryant led the way with 124.5 tackles including 23 for a loss and two sacks. He added four fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Nov 25, 2022; Reform, AL, USA; Coosa Christian's Clete O'Bryant (33) reaches back but canÕt get to a pass behind him at Pickens County High School. The Tornadoes won 44-40, scoring the game winning points as time expired.

DB: Anderson Morgan, Hokes Bluff

Junior, 5-10, 165 pounds

Why chosen: A leader on the Eagles defense, Morgan had five interceptions and averaged seven tackles a game.

Hokes BluffÕs Anderson Morgan tries to evade the tackle of WestbrookÕs Jaxon Marotz during high school football action in Hokes Bluff, Alabama September 22, 2023. (Dave Hyatt: The Gadsden Times)

DB: Kyler Beene, Collinsville

Freshman, 5-10, 170 pounds

Why chosen: Beene finished with 120 tackles on the year.

DB: Brody Blevins, Westbrook Christian

Freshman, 6-0, 170 pounds

Why chosen: Blevins had 77 tackles including five for a loss. In pass coverage he had a team-high three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Special Teams

K: Jadan Burns, Coosa Christian

Senior, 6-0, 175 pounds

Why chosen: As reliable as kicker as you could find, Burns went 3 for 5 on field goals and 53 of 55 on extra points.

P: Moses Garcia

Senior, 5-10, 178 pounds

Why chosen: Garcia averaged 46.4 yards a punt for the Bulldogs while handling kicking duties.

Returner: Quintavious Rogers, Collinsville

Freshman, 6-0, 165 pounds

Why chosen: Rogers had more than 350 yards returning and three touchdowns on the year.

Honorable mention

Coosa Christian: Drake Dupree (DB, Sr.), Grant Morgan (DB, Jr.), Clete O'Bryant (ATH, Jr.), Kanon Wilson (RB, Jr.); Collinsville: Mason McAteer (QB, Fr.) Quintavious Rogers (RB, Fr.); Fyffe: Logan Anderson (LB, Jr.), Ryder Gipson (RB, Fr.); Gaston: Luke Hollingsworth (OL); Glencoe: Aaron Mann (RB, Jr.); Hokes Bluff: Bryce Whitaker (ATH, Soph.) Pisgah: Luke Gilbert (ATH, Jr.), Legion McCrary (RB, Sr.); Sylvania: Aspen Cooley (DL, Sr.); West End: Rock Sainsbury (RB, Sr.); Westbrook Christian: Greyson Carroll (QB, Sr.), Lamycal Mitchell (ATH, Sr.)

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: 2023 Gadsden Times All-Area football small class team