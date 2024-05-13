Gabe Gaeckle named SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback pitcher Gabe Gaeckle has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

The true freshman struck out five and did not allow an earned run in 3.1 innings over two relief appearances against nationally ranked Mississippi State as he helped Arkansas secure its 10th consecutive SEC home series win.

The right-hander concluded the weekend with two scoreless frames and three strikeouts in Sunday’s series finale to lock down the Hogs’ 9-6 comeback win and secure his team-leading seventh save of the season. It was also Gaeckle’s team-leading sixth multi-inning save of his freshman campaign.

Gaeckle, who boasts a 3-2 record with a 2.06 ERA in 35.0 innings over 19 appearances this year, is the third Arkansas freshman to receive the SEC weekly honor this season, joining Colin Fisher (Week 2) and Nolan Souza (Week 8).

