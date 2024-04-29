Gabby Douglas Is Making Her Gymnastics Comeback In Time For The Olympics

Gabby Douglas is on the road to a comeback.

The 2012 all-around Olympic gold medalist just qualified for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at the end of May.

If she succeeds there, it could lead to her going to the Olympic Trials in June.

The 28-year-old’s qualification came at the American Classic, which was her first pro competition since the 2016 Summer Olympics. Gabby shared video of herself from the event on Instagram. And while she said it still wasn’t her best showing, she seems hopeful about the future.

It’s been a minute since Gabby has been on the professional stage, and there’s a reason for that: She previously retired-ish from gymnastics. Gabby told NBC that she never announced she was retiring. “I didn’t want to end this sport like I did in 2016. I wanted to take a step back and work on myself and my mental state,” she said. "I love gymnastics and love pushing myself. I never wanted to walk away on a bad day."

Gabby has taken a step back from the public stage in the past for mental health reasons. In 2022, she shared on Instagram that she wanted to go dark on social media to work on her mental health.

“I know I don't post a lot on social media, but I just wanted to let you guys know that I will be taking a step back from the socials to work on myself and focus on my mental health,” she wrote. "My life has never been smooth or easy. I have carried a heavy weight on my back for quite some time and it has weighed me down, physically, mentally, and emotionally."

But Gabby said she was inspired to get back out there again after watching the 2022 championships. “I was like, 'I miss competing,'” she told NBC. “I found myself in the gym, and I was like, 'Alright, maybe I could do this again.'”

Gabby planned to get back out there in February, but had to bow out due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now, she's ready for the next step.

“I really think that time—stepping back away from the sport and figuring out myself, and life—helped me,” Gabby previously told Inside Gymnastics Magazine. “Deep down, I really believe I didn’t want to walk away from gymnastics.”

Good luck, Gabby!

