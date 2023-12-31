Future Wisconsin QB joins Locked On Badgers podcast

The 2024 recruiting class for the Badgers football team had a momentous day last Wednesday, officially signing over 20 incoming freshman, including four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hopped on the Locked On Badgers podcast this week, talking with host Ryan Harings about himself ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The quarterback finished his senior season at The Woodlands High School (Texas), racking up 2,305 passing yards and 29 touchdowns through the air. He also added 392 rushing yards while scoring five times on the ground,

Mettauer is expected to compete with the likes of transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Braedyn Locke for the starting job in Madison next season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire