Future sites of the PGA Championship
The 106th PGA Championship will be contested May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here are the future sites for the men's second major of the season, held by the PGA of America.
2025 (107th) PGA Championship
Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, North Carolina
2026 (108th) PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
2027 (109th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas
2028 (110th) PGA Championship
The Olympic Club
Lake Course
San Francisco, California
2029 (111th) PGA Championship
Baltusrol Golf Club
Lower Course
Springfield, New Jersey
2030 (112th) PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club
Blue Course
Bethesda, Maryland
2031 (113th) PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
The Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
No events yet announced for 2032 and 2033.
2034 (116th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas