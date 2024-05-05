Fury fall to Omaha in four sets, raising pressure to make postseason

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fury missed a big opportunity to make a jump in the Pro Volleyball Federation Standings, falling to second-place Omaha in four sets (24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20) on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

“It felt like a rollercoaster tonight. I know that we had a really great start for a majority of the sets,” Fury middle blocker Rainelle Jones said. “We were really in a hole and we couldn’t find a way to get out of it. That was the biggest difference.”

18-1 favorite Mystik Dan shocks in the Kentucky Derby

After winning the opening set, Columbus built leads in each of the following three sets before the Supernovas found a way to come back. In the third, the Fury led by as many as four points before Omaha recovered to win by seven.

“The most frustrating thing is we created a million opportunities for ourselves and we couldn’t finish them,” head coach Angel Perez said. “We touched a lot of balls. We blocked a lot of balls. We dug a lot of balls. We just couldn’t convert it. And that was the difference at the end of the day.”

Reagan Cooper paced the Fury with 17 kills while Tori Stringer had 32 assists. The Fury remain in fifth place in the standings with an 8-13 record. The top four teams make the postseason. Columbus begins its final stretch of games with a match-up against third-place San Diego on the road on Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.