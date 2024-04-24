Fun and science at Busch Stadium for Cardinals Weather Day

ST. LOUIS — The weather will be fantastic for the annual Cardinals Weather Day at Bush Stadium. The event is expected to bring together over 6,000 students and teachers to engage in fun science and weather-related activities, including explosive experiments.

The event will also feature appearances from Fred Bird, the Cardinals’ mascot, and collaborations with local organizations like the National Weather Service, St. Louis University, and the St. Louis Science Center. Attendees will also enjoy a Cardinals game later in the day.

For tickets and details, go to: Cardinals.com/Weather

