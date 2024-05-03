The 'fun' is back for in-form Sancho, says Dortmund coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho delivered a brilliant performance in Wednesday's match against Paris Saint-Germain (FRANCK FIFE)

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said Friday the "fun" was back for Jadon Sancho, after his brilliant performance in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Sancho dazzled down the wings in Dortmund's victory, returning to the form which saw him earn a big money move to Manchester United in 2021.

The winger struggled at United, falling out with Erik Ten Hag and dropping off manager Gareth Southgate's England radar, before agreeing a six-month loan back to Dortmund in January.

Speaking before Saturday's home match with Augsburg, Terzic -- who coached Sancho during his first stint in Dortmund -- said the winger was having fun playing the game again.

"We're very satisfied with Jadon. A few weeks ago we already spoke about when he'll be back to his best and I said I don't feel he's too far away.

"We've repeated it again and again that Jadon shows what he can do at training but of course it's not so easy to perform at that level every three days when you haven't been on the field for a long time.

"He's really full of energy and is having a lot of fun playing with us.

"We're sure we'll see some more great performances from him this season."

With Champions League qualification assured for next season as a result of Wednesday's win over PSG, Terzic said he would rotate the squad with Tuesday's return leg in Paris in mind.

"We'll definitely rotate. We're thinking about how we can bring energy and freshness into the match."

Terzic said striker Sebastien Haller had a knock and would not be risked on Saturday, but the rest of the squad were available to play.

dwi/ea