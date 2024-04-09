Full injury report for Tuesday’s Kings vs. Thunder matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder start a four-game homestand to finish their regular season by welcoming in the Sacramento Kings. It’s the fourth matchup of the season between the squads.

The Thunder (53-25) welcome back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from a four-game absence. The MVP candidate was not listed on OKC’s injury report.

Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) remains questionable. Gordon Hayward (posterior tibialis strain) is out.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out.

The King (45-33) will continue to be without two of their top rotation players. Kevin Huerter (shoulder surgery) is out. Malik Monk (knee sprain) is out. Jordan Ford (G League two-way) is out.

In their last contest, OKC snapped a three-game losing streak with a close win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. This will be the first night of the final back-to-back for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Sacramento collected a much-needed win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They’re hoping to avoid the play-in tournament.

OKC hopes to split the season series after collecting a win in their last meeting on Feb. 11.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire