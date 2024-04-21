Full injury report for Sunday’s Pelicans vs. Thunder matchup in Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin the 2024 NBA playoffs on Sunday with Game 1 of Round 1 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The first-seeded Thunder return to action after a week off. Meanwhile, the Pelicans had to survive the play-in tournament to clinch the eighth seed. New Orleans’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday secured their playoff berth.

The Thunder have a clean bill of health for Game 1. Nobody was reported to their injury report. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson (hamstring strain), who will miss most — if not all — of the first-round series.

This will have massive ramifications on how the playoff series can play out. The Pelicans will be without their best player, who’s enjoyed a career season after struggling to stay healthy these last two years.

In the season series, OKC won two of the three matchups against New Orleans. OKC’s one loss resulted in a blown 22-point lead in the season’s infancy stage.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

