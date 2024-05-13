2024 Preakness Stakes: Horse list, odds, and how to watch

We are barely a week removed from the 2024 Kentucky Derby, yet already the horse racing world has turned its attention to the Preakness Stakes. The second leg of the Triple Crown is coming up fast, and we are less than a week away from seeing Mystik Dan attempt to earn his second Triple Crown victory in Baltimore.

Despite Mystik Dan shocking the world at Churchill Downs though, the three-year-old colt is not the favorite to win at Pimlico. That honor belongs to a newcomer, someone who did not participate in the Kentucky Derby -- Muth. Clearly, despite having already proven himself in a tough race, Mystik Dan is going to have his work cut out for him.

That said, Mystik Dan was at his best before the final stretch of the Kentucky Derby. It wasn't until late in the race when Sierra Leone and Forever Young were able to catch Mystik Dan. With the Preakness Stakes being a half furlong (.12 kilometers) shorter than the Kentucky Derby, you'd think Mystik Dan would have a better chance of winning. While Mystik Dan does have better odds than he did at the Derby, it'd be easy to expect a little more respect be granted for a Derby champion.

Here's the full list of horses, plus their odds with less than a week before the Preakness Stakes.

2024 Preakness Stakes: Date, time, how to watch as Mystik Dan aims for Triple Crown

Full horse list, odds for 2024 Preakness Stakes:

All odds via CBS Sports.

Muth (11-10)

Mystik Dan (3-1)

Tuscan Gold (5-1)

Imagination (5-1)

Just Steel (10-1)

Seize the Gray (10-1)

Copper Tax (16-1)

Uncle Heavy (20-1)

Mugatu (33-1)

How to watch 2024 Preakness Stakes:

When: Saturday, May 18

Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, fuboTV

Watch the race: Stream the 2024 Preakness Stakes with a Fubo subscription

