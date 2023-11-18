Full highlights from Chicago Bulls 103-97 In-Season Tournament loss to Orlando Magic

The Chicago Bulls dropped their second straight game to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, which also marked their third loss in a row on the season and second loss of the In-Season Tournament. Chicago was in the game until the very end, and an Alex Caruso three put them in a great position. But Franz Wagner helped seal the deal for the Magic, Eurostepping his way to a 103-97 victory over the Bulls.

Zach LaVine poured in 34 points and was making some big shots late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to help lead the Bulls to a win. DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 23, and Caruso has 18 as a member of the starting lineup.

Check out the full highlights from the game here, which were posted by the NBA to their official YouTube channel.

The Bulls play again tonight against the Miami Heat at 7:00 p.m. Central time.

