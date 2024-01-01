Full highlights of the Bills’ 27-21 win over the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills were all over the place against the New England Patriots in Week 17.

Regardless of any inconsistencies, the No. 1 thing that mattered at the end of the day was the final score. The Bills took a 27-21 win over their division rivals and now have a date slated for next weekend with the Miami Dolphins. Winner takes the AFC East.

