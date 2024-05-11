Fulham 0-4 Manchester City: What Silva said

Marco Silva spoke to TNT Sports after Fulham's defeat to Manchester City: "It was really difficult, the way we planned the game, the first goal made a huge impact. The way we conceded was good combination play, pass and go from the left back but we should have dealt with it better. We should have been more aggressive in that moment, disrupt the run of [Josko] Gvardiol more than we did.

"First half was a little quiet from us, not that many chances. We did not have much of the ball but even City with the control of the game did not have many chances.

"Second half we tried to change things from the bench, add Adama [Traore] to give more power to our right hand side, get combinations with [Alex] Iwobi and try to add more dangerous moments in on that right hand side. We had some good moments for around 15 minutes, had a chance with [Rodrigo] Muniz from a good Adama cross. After that the second goal killed the game.

On City controlling the game and having an impact: "It is difficult. They control the ball, control the game and take a lot of energy from you. Take a lot of emotion energy too. The crucial moments are when you win the ball back or they lose it and we need to try and make more of those moments. With it being so difficult we had to try and have the confidence to go [forward] but it was not the same, and it was hard to make an impact.

On the season overall: "It was a successful season with the context of what happened in the summer, a difficult summer after a good last season. We had to rebuild again and we did it really well. We did not have the power of the other teams but it was a success. Now is the moment to sit with the board and discuss what are possibilities are. If we want to take a step forward we need to be clear and find out what the steps are in the market and go from there."